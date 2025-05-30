How I learned to stop worrying and love PE - Susan Morrison

Run Forrest, run! Time to get fit in a PE class

On our little jaunts to London, Lancaster and Lincoln (no idea why we’re only hitting the ‘L’ cities at present) I’ve sometimes surprised myself with just how far I walk. Mind you, rumour of retail opportunity ahead is a personal powerful motivator.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This level of fitness slightly shocks me, and the fact that I actually work at maintaining that fitness genuinely astonishes me, because I went to incredible lengths to avoid PE at school.

It was hardly surprising. Our PE teacher was Mrs Clarkson, a terrifying woman who lived in red tracksuits and constantly preached the benefits of exercise. She believed the only cure for period pains/mild nausea/Black Death was a nice cross-country run. In November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I hated gym and schemed to avoid it. There was the feeble attempt at writing the parental excuse note, which I ruined by slipping up on the forgery of the maternal signature. I signed it ‘Susan’s Mum’. I heard the entire PE department screaming with laughter behind the staff room door.

Stung, the next week I reached new heights of imagination and chewed on a bar of soap, foamed at the mouth and claimed I had rabies. She didn’t believe that either and so I was forced to play netball while hiccuping bubbles.

And yet, here I am, the proud possessor of a well-used Edinburgh Leisure membership and something of a gym-rat. I can bench press and dead row and my clean and press is something to behold. My bestie and I go swimming regularly, although it is fair to say that it’s just as much blether as breaststroke. So? Swim ‘n’ chat uses twice the calories.

As I age I appreciate being able to move with the same ease and agility I had 20 years ago. Every moment in that gym pays off when I dart for a train and swing my bag up onto the overhead rack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can’t recommend it highly enough and if you fancy a bit of workout, Edinburgh Leisure have a shedload of membership options, including a good discount for the over 65s.

The only downside is realising that Mrs Clarkson was right after all.