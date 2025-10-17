How mum wangled a date with a chiselled-jawed surgeon - Susan Morrison

Mum's latest date for her knee replacement op

My mother was born just as WW2 was about to get going. She didn’t actually start it, so we can let her off the hook for that.

For a woman who remembers Churchill in Downing Street, she’s remarkably chipper. She’s a highly active dame who likes her dance classes, yoga, swimming and endless retail therapy, all enjoyed with a totally switched-on brain and a fully functioning memory.

I know about her impressive powers of recall. She saves every detail of every ailment of every class attendee, neighbour and relatives of said neighbours to be recounted to me on our regular calls. I have no idea who these people are, but I wish them well.

Every day I think of my friends who are caring for beloved parents who don’t recognise them any more. I’m incredibly lucky.

With all this bounding about and rude good health, it came as a mild shock to be told that her left knee needed to be replaced. Well, arthritis runs in the family. In mum’s case it kiboshed her right hip some 20 years ago. She got a new one. She thinks it makes her bionic. Mad old bat’s forever giving me conniptions by running up ladders to change curtains. And now it's her knee.

This has resulted in consultations with orthopaedic surgeons, all of whom have been, without exception, unbelievably good looking. They could give the Doctor McDreamies and the Clooney’s of ER a run for their money. Remember, I have seen my own share of surgical dudes and none of mine looked like these blokes. And all of them with a bedside manner that would make Dr Finlay proud.

Mum’s having a ball. All these dashing laddies giving her a ton of attention. It’s faintly disconcerting to sit in a consultation and watch your octogenarian mother flirting with a chiselled jawed chap who looks like he could grace the covers of one of those Mills and Boon Medical Romance books.

Anyway, the flirty minx has got her way. She’s got a date with one of the McDreamies. She says she’ll let him put his hand on her knee.