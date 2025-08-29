How the Fringe can help reduce homelessness

Cyrenians aim to reduce the likelihood of a family break-up (Picture: Adobe Stock)

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is an incredible phenomenon. On its own, it is the third largest ticketed event in the world behind the Olympics and the men’s football world cup.

The difference being, of course, they run every four years – and Edinburgh’s Festival Fringe runs every year! It is one of the many reasons our tiny capital city competes with global capitals in fame and destination power, punching well above our weight and often winning awards for doing so. It’s one of the many reasons to be proud of Edinburgh.

But it does not come cost free. It may bring huge income to the city but it also causes a lot of strain on its resources and seems to inspire greed in those who grossly overcharge for accommodation and services. And don’t tell me it’s the market – the outrageous prices by some unscrupulous property owners for a corner in a shared flat or tickets set at a level which is unaffordable for the everyday pocket or purse are choices, not market requirements.

There were some signs of change though – the lower cost accommodation provided directly by the Fringe and the “pay what you want Free Fringe” were very welcome. And my own organisation Cyrenians put on its first Fringe event – a partnership with Parents across Scotland, Workplace Menopause support and our Scottish Centre for Conflict resolution; a one-off exploration of the impact of menopause, looking at how families can survive two generations undergoing profound changes, with mum or another female relative experiencing the perimenopause and young people undergoing puberty. 150 people turned up – suggesting it’s a topic which needs more exploration and discussion.

Why does a homeless prevention charity put on an event on the menopause with such a range of partners? Well, you’ll often hear how the impact of all the festivals and tourism generally adds to the pressure on accommodation in the capital and the lack of affordable housing. With 5300 people in temporary accommodation right now anything which make getting those folk a home they can afford harder needs to be challenged. Anything the festivals can do to reduce accommodation costs would undoubtedly make a difference. Though they themselves are not the problem, their presence can exacerbate it.

But the real solution lies in stopping people becoming homeless in the first place. And relationship breakdown is the number one reason young people give when they present as homeless. So, anything which helps us understand what is happening in people’s lives when conflict occurs will improve the chances of managing the conflict and its potential consequences. Conflict happens as part of life. It’s normal. It happens to all of us. Understanding what else might be happening in the lives of family members which might impact how the conflict is experienced is a small step to different outcomes.

The biggest challenge for a homeless prevention organisation is proving how our support is able to interrupt a person’s spiral towards homelessness and poor health. I don’t know if we stopped anyone becoming homeless because of our first Fringe event. But I know that outcome is far more likely than if we didn’t try. It might seem an unlikely starting point, but prevention begins everywhere and with all of us. And anything we can do to reduce the likelihood of family break up means fewer people faced with the crisis of homelessness and reduced pressure on Edinburgh’s limited stock of housing.

Ewan Aitken is chief executive of Cyrenians