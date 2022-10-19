With the lowest proportion of social housing in the country and the biggest, most expensive, private rented sector, the current economic climate is worrying for Edinburgh. This is a rapidly growing city and we already face housing pressures like nowhere else in Scotland.

Our fundamental problem is that, in spite of all the council’s efforts to build new affordable homes, we simply do not have enough to fulfil the demand and we are calling on the Scottish Government to support Scotland’s capital city by providing the funding that will allow us to unlock the means to build warm and affordable homes like those we’re building in West Granton.

The cost of living crisis gives me grave concern that even more households in Edinburgh could be forced into debt, financial insecurity and ultimately feel unable to afford their own home. No one should have to experience the stress of not having a safe and permanent home and the daily pressures facing people experiencing homelessness are unimaginable for most

Sadly, after the pandemic we’re starting to see numbers of homeless cases gradually rise again – highlighting just how important and urgent it is that people understand the help which exists.

We are focusing our efforts on prevention and helping people to stay in their current homes, putting plans in place to help those at risk of fuel poverty and creating a dedicated cost of living directory, and we’re working with Changeworks as we do every year to make homes warmer and more energy efficient.

Our Rapid Rehousing Transition Plan steps up activity to prevent homelessness, maximises our supply of and access to settled housing options, reduces the time people spend as homeless - especially in temporary accommodation - and helps us to provide tailored support as and when people need it. It is a five-year plan which prioritises prevention and directs every decision we make.

Council tenants’ rents have been frozen for two years running and we’re considering extending this for another year.

A dedicated team has been tasked with reducing the number of people who become homeless from the private rented sector, and I urge landlords to extend the freeze on their rents when government rules lift next year

Landlords, including those with short-term lets, can also sign over to Private Sector Leasing – receiving market rates and guaranteed tenancies through the council and providing an essential home for someone in need.

We’re developing pathways to avoid homelessness for people at key transition points in their life - such as leaving hospital or prison or fleeing domestic abuse - and have specialist support in place for anyone at these junctures.

In 2020 we adopted a new Domestic Abuse Housing Policy which aims to give people affected by domestic abuse access a range of housing options. It prioritises, where possible, those subjected to abuse safely staying where they are or moving quickly and with strong support into a safer space.

I’m so grateful to the many officers, third sector organisations, partners and volunteers in our city who work day and night to help people in desperate need. As a Bethany soup kitchen volunteer I have seen first-hand the difference charity workers and local residents can make to improve – even save – lives.

Streetwork is a charity that supports people who are homeless in Edinburgh – please do contact them on 0808 178 2323 if you are worried about someone you think is homeless. We also have an emergency out of hours service which can be contacted at any time on 0800 032 5968.

For more information, advice and support on homelessness or helping someone in need, visit www.edinburgh.gov.uk/homeless-risk.