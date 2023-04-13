How women in comedy and the arts can succeed - Karen Koren

Karen Koren and her daughter Katy

It's about women in business in comedy. Katy asks me important business questions to learn from my experience to take over the reins of the company in the serious world of comedy.

We are now in our fifth series and still going strong. We have had our ups and downs recording the podcast. The first episode was pretty awful, lasting only 13 minutes and recorded in my kitchen with the noise of my washing machine in the background.

We soon got into our stride and better recording equipment. The first few episodes were one to one discussions of my experiences as a single parent in business and how I started the Gilded Balloon.

We quickly began interviewing women comedians and women in the arts. We have talked to Jayde Adams, Jo Brand, Zoe Lyons, Maisie Adam, Ayesha Hazarika, Lou Sanders, Grace Campbell, Rosie Jones, Elaine C Smith, Thanyia Moore, Susie McCabe, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Lucy Porter and Lynn Ferguson.

Women who work within the business we’ve interviewed are Shona McCarthy the CEO of the Fringe Society, actor Henry Naylor (our only token male interviewee), Kath Mainland director of Adelaide Festival, arts critic Kate Copstick, Susan Provan director Melbourne Comedy Festival, Judith Docherty and Deb Crowe directors Grid Iron Theatre, Joyce MacMillan theatre critic, Orla O’ Loughlin vice principal and director of drama at Guildhall School of Music and Drama and many more besides.

Our interviews follow the same lines discussing up-bringing, childhood and relationship with parents, especially their mother. The final question is what their mothers have passed on to them or what they would pass on to their children.

It's been incredibly uplifting doing these podcasts. For one it helps with my relationship with Katy, professionally and personally. There is not much we haven’t discussed. It has helped Katy move into a more powerful position within the company and helped us both trust each other.

I think we have always been very honest in our discussions, but it helps us support each other and find the passion to keep on going.