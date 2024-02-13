​Humza welcomes ministerial diversity - Angus Robertson

Neil Gray has been appointed as the Scottish Government's new health secretary. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

​In the new cabinet, which is believed to be made up of the highest female percentage in the world, Neil Gray has become Cabinet Secretary for Health. As my first culture ministerial colleague, I saw early on Neil’s grasp of detail and management skills which served him well as wellbeing economy secretary.

In demonstration of Humza Yousaf’s commitment to the climate, he has merged the economy and climate briefs, with Màiri McAllan becoming Wellbeing Economy, Net Zero and Energy Secretary. Gillian Martin takes on further responsibility as a Minister in this team, and experienced farmer Jim Fairlie comes in as Agriculture and Connectivity Minister.

Fiona Hyslop—one of the longest-serving ministers in the history of the Scottish Parliament—becomes Cabinet Secretary of an expanded transport brief.

I pay special thanks to my outgoing culture and external affairs ministerial colleague, Christina McKelvie. She takes on the vital role of Drugs and Alcohol Minister, reporting directly to the First Minister.

A warm welcome to Kaukab Stewart, who joins my team as the Culture, Europe and International Development Minister. Kaukab becomes the first woman of colour in the Scottish Government.