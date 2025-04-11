Hunter Square art work is being left to rack and ruin - Iain Whyte

By Iain Whyte
Published 11th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST
Body and Soul sculpture by internationally renowned artist Peter Randall-PageBody and Soul sculpture by internationally renowned artist Peter Randall-Page
Body and Soul sculpture by internationally renowned artist Peter Randall-Page
Body and soul. For you the phrase might recall something spiritual. Or your thoughts might be musical with the 1930 jazz standard most famously performed by Billie Holliday and more recently revived by Tony Bennett and Amy Winehouse.

My cultural reference is more local as it is the name of the sculpture by internationally renowned artist Peter Randall-Page that sits in Hunter Square at the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town.

Commissioned in the closing days of the Regional and District Councils it was installed in 1996 by Old Town Renewal. Unfortunately, lack of maintenance and enforcement meant the bowl-shaped sculpture became a litter dump, dirty water depository and thus a Legionella hazard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During Fringe festivals it was covered up by the council and used as a condiment distribution point by adjacent hot food vans. Eventually, the cover became semi-permanent despite being a rather ramshackle plywood structure.

Councillors of various parties have attempted to improve matters. I’ve mentioned it on and off to senior officers since the days it became a “sauce stand”. Cllr McFarlane of the SNP was the most recent to formalise things with written council questions. He was informed it would be moved two years ago.

Last December, I mentioned to senior officials that the fly-posted and graffitied carbuncle of a cover had been broken and was a danger to the public. I was assured the sculpture would be moved soon. Last month graffiti arrived on part of the sculpture that peeks out under the broken cover. I was again assured action was imminent.

When I replied to a local resident highlighting it on social media there was a news story in another publication. More assurances yet it is still the same this week. No reinstatement. No relocation. No removal to storage. Not even a simple repair to the damaged cover.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This piece of public art sits within a UNESCO World Heritage Site in what our Lord Provost rightly describes as a “world class city”. But the sad story it tells is about the internal culture of the council rather than art. A culture that can fail to deliver even a basic sticking plaster solution to a very public issue.

Each time I pass, on my way from the bus to the City Chambers, it is a reminder of how much the council needs to change to become an organisation that delivers. The lyrics of the jazz standard are quite apt, “My heart is sad and lonely; For you, I sigh, for you dear only;”

The third line screams at the council “Why haven’t you seen it?;” The answer for Edinburgh should be “I’m all for you, body and soul”.

Related topics:EdinburghCouncillorsRegional

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice