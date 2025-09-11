Hyslop’s rail message off track​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ - Sue Webber

A self-congrat-ulatory motion from transport secretary Fiona Hyslop about Scotland’s railways this week was just the kind of blinkered stuff we have come to expect from the SNP.

There was not a mention of the stark fact that our rail services have never got back to offering anything like the same level of service as they did pre-Covid, and that is one of the reasons so many people are reluctant to get back to office working, with all the implications that has for city centre economies.

And it certainly doesn’t mention that it was thanks to a Conservative motion that peak fares have now been abolished, another move designed to encourage people to get our city and town centres thriving again.

Nor did the key role of rail in building new communities feature in Ms Hyslop’s summary, concentrating instead on dire warnings about threats to Scottish ministers’ powers, as if the public really gives a stuff about devolution demarcation lines.

The question for Ms Hyslop is what will she do to accelerate badly needed investment in our rail infrastructure, instead of the customary foot-dragging which slows up so many practical and cost-effective schemes like the Winchburgh train station and the Almond cord, both of which are of direct benefit to her constituents.

Rather than patting themselves on the back and whingeing about imagined threats from Westminster, what we need is a proper costed plan with timescales for delivery. But then we know that’s something the SNP might be keen to avoid.