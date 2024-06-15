I bet you’ll be pleased when the election campaign is all over - Vladimir McTavish

Craig Williams MP who is facing a Gambling Commission probe after he "put a flutter" on when the general election would take place

I’m sorry if this ruins anyone’s weekend, but we are only slightly more than half way through the general election campaign. Is it really only three weeks since it was called? Do we really have almost another three weeks to go? It’s nearly as long as the build-up to Christmas.

If you think it feels like it’s been going on forever, imagine how long it would seem if you were a Conservative candidate.

Even candidates in what used to be safe Tory seats must be dreading the morning’s headlines to see who is the latest government minister to have shot themselves in the foot. Never before has any party suffered so many self-inflicted wounds in merely 21 days.

From Rishi’s rain-soaked announcement to the soundtrack of New Labour’s 1997 anthem, through the PM’s speedy exit from Normandy, it has been gaffe after gaffe. In fact, Sunak bailed out of Northern France in such a hurry, it looked like he could have confused D-Day for Dunkirk.

We then had Douglas Ross announcing he was going to stand for Westminster after all, even if it meant robbing a man in his sick bed to do so. The cost of living crisis is so severe, he needs three jobs to survive, MP, MSP and referee. Particularly as all three come with more-than-healthy expenses packages. He may well have to look for another trough to stick his snout into in three weeks’ time.

As we approached the half-time whistle on Wednesday, we then saw Defence Secretary Grant Schnapps admitting that the election was pretty much lost already. He’s the Defence Secretary and he’s waving the white flag. Thank God this isn’t an actual war.

Further scandal erupted around the Tories on Thursday, when it was revealed that MP Craig Williams, a close aide of Rishi Sunak, had taken out a £100 bet on the date of the general election three days before the PM announced it would be on July 4.

Refusing to answer questions about whether he had inside information about the date, Williams admitted he had made “a huge error of judgement”. You can say that again.