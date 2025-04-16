I can’t wait to get out and about in city after knee replacement op

Located in the west of the city, Corstorphine Hill offers tranquil wooded walks and stunning city views

Although still in the early stages of recovery after my second full knee replacement surgery, I am already looking forward to the day when I will be able to resume taking regular walks in and around the city.

Nothing arduous, just pleasant meanderings of around 10 miles or less along the many picturesque routes that the city has to offer. As each day brings an improvement in my post-operation condition, so does the feeling of anticipation. When you have had to contend with osteoarthritis for a good number of years, as I have, the prospect of putting on a pair of trainers and taking a wee walk through woodland or along a river bank, elevates the experience to a level that would not normally be associated with such a relatively routine activity.

One of my first visits will be to Baleno to join the footpath at Harlaw Reservoir. At just over one and a half miles long, people of all ages can walk it and two or three circuits should still not prove to be too difficult for some. Hermitage of Braid and Blackford Hill will also be next on the list. I usually start at The Lodge Coffee House entrance, then walk along the pathway that runs to Liberton. Then I retrace my steps back to Morningside where there are excellent pubs and cafes inviting you to relax and enjoy the rest of your day. There is no better place to walk a dog than Corstorphine Hill although it is not obligatory to have a canine in tow. Situated beside Edinburgh Zoo it has great trails and picnic spots. To have such woodland on the city’s doorstep is a gift and visitors of all ages can be seen enjoying the calm, peaceful atmosphere it provides.

Given that I live a stone’s throw from the Water of Leith it is no surprise that I take advantage of its proximity and take a leisurely walk along by the river two or three days a week. The walkway can, of course, be joined at a number of points throughout the city, all of which are easy to reach by public transport. Research has shown that being outside and experiencing nature can improve our mental health and increase our ability to focus, and regular access in green, open spaces has been linked to lower risks of depression and improved concentration and attention. Benefits of walking include, improved sleep, better endurance, stress relief, improvement in mood, increased energy and stamina.

Mental Health Awareness Week is set to take place from May 12-18 and the charity, Mental Health UK, states that the week is “an opportunity to shine a light on the importance of everyone’s mental health”. We can all take steps to help preserve our mental health and going for short regular walks in one or more of the routes available in or around Edinburgh is a step in the right direction. Having had my movements restricted over the past few years I have experienced, first hand, the feeling of being cooped up, but hopefully that will be but a distant memory when I get out and about this summer – and it cannot come soon enough!