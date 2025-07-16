I could be laughed out of court with some of these jokes, but here goes

A friend's jury citation led to a few jokes being told at his expense, says Steve Cardownie

A close friend of mine recently received a jury citation letter informing him that he may be required to be called for service.

Never having been on a jury he immediately made enquiries to find out what it entailed and this led to a few jokes being told at his expense. Given that some of them cannot be repeated in a family newspaper I resolved to include some in this column that could – so here goes.

A man’s wife disappears, and he is accused of killing her. At the trial his lawyer tells the jury: “Ladies and gentlemen, I have amazing news. Not only is my client’s wife actually alive but she’ll walk through that door in ten seconds.” An expectant silence settles over the court but nothing happens.

“Think about that,” said the lawyer, “the fact that you were watching the door, expecting to see the missing woman, proves that you have a reasonable doubt as to whether or not a murder was actually committed.”

He sits down confidently, and the judge sends the jury off to deliberate. They return ten minutes later and declare the man guilty. “Guilty?” shouts the lawyer, “how can that be? You were all watching the door.”

“Most of us were watching the door” says the foreman “But one of us was watching the defendant – and he wasn’t watching the door!”

Another; “When you go into court you are putting your fate into the hands of 12 people who weren’t clever enough to get out of jury duty.”

And another; “What’s the difference between God and a lawyer? God doesn’t think that he is a lawyer.”

And lastly; “God once considered suing Satan for ripping off the concept of heaven and hell, but dropped it when he remembered where all the lawyers were.”