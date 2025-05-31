I don’t have any time for AI stealing our actors’ voices - Vladimir McTavish

Telephonist Pat Simmons making recordings for TIM, the GPO.'s telephone Speaking Clock service in 1963. (Photo by Ronald Dumont/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

I discovered something surprising the other day. BT’s speaking clock still exits. The voice sounds the same as it always did and the script has hardly altered since my childhood, the only change being the insertion of a sponsor’s name.

Dial 123 and you will hear the familiar tones informing you that “at the third stroke the time, brought to you by O2, will be 5.27 and thirty seconds.”

I was phoning for research purposes, but it it did make me wonder who uses it. In this day and age, when few people make calls on their landline, and most of us have a phone with a clock on the front, do we need this service?

In case you’re wondering, when I ended the call to 123, I checked the time on my handset and it was 5.27.

I’m not sure if it was a real person. It’s sometimes difficult to tell. It definitely was a human voice at one time, but whether it has been sampled is unclear.

The same is true of the voiceover announcements on the newer Lothian Buses vehicles. On the old buses, you can tell it’s a woman reading off a script, but the new ones sound mechanical.

There has been a lot of fuss this week about ScotRail’s “Iona”, an AI-generated avatar whose voice has been from sampled the actual speech of Scottish actor Gayanne Potter, used without her permission.

It was taken from a job she did in 2021 for the Swedish company ReadSpeaker. Understandably she feels “violated” and asks “Why continue to choose a dreadful AI version of me when I’m right here?”

If you go on to the BBC News website, you can compare the two. When you listen to Gayanne herself and Iona making the same announcements, you can tell it is definitely the same voice.

However, while Gayanne has a warm human tone with varied colours, Iona sounds stilted and robotic.

I find AI-generated announcements sinister. They have a similar disembodied feel to the messages that hostages are forced to read, reassuring their friends and family that they are alive and well.

It’s definitely their voice, but devoid of emotion as they are speaking the kidnappers’ words from a script.

A former girlfriend of mine is an actor. Her first professional job when she left drama school was reading the Reading-to-London bus timetable, which was available as a 24-hour phone service.

Her grandparents in Sunderland were so proud of her that they used to regularly phone up the timetable to hear Carol’s voice.

She later went on to have a successful career on stage and TV, yet that voiceover job was the first rung on the ladder for her.

Some actors specialise in voiceover work and for them it is their major source of income.

The increasing use of AI is a huge threat to them. In the case of Gayanne Potter, it amounts to theft. ReadSpeaker should have asked for her permission and paid a fee before using her voice.

However, human voices are not always the best option. I once did a voiceover job for an advert featuring Kerry Katona.

It took her six takes to get her own name right. If we’d used AI, we’d have got home a lot quicker.