I don’t mean to whine, but some wine is not fine - Fiona Duff

Wine not!

It is no secret that I like a glass or two of wine. I am not too fussy, although I am off chardonnay at the moment – though I may return to it one day.

What I don’t understand is how on earth some purveyors of this in the hospitality industry feel it is acceptable to try to sell me a glass of something that would be better used to strip paint. I mean, don’t they have someone who tastes it before they buy it in bulk and then try to pass off to punters as drinkable?

There is no excuse for selling rancid grog and indeed there is no need to produce it.

If you can buy a bottle for a few quid that is completely quaffable (thanks Lidl and Aldi), why try to sell me a glass of something that could turn my stomach for £7.50? And that’s fairly cheap these days. Someone I know who owns restaurants once told me that you can tell the quality of a wine list by trying the house wine. You know, the one generally at the top of the list.

A good establishment will have a pretty decent bottle sitting there and one should feel no shame in ordering it. So that is usually what I will do – in fact if it comes by the glass ask for a taste first. Anyway, all this is down to my husband buying a box of wine when we were going away with some friends.

He likes Morrisons and thought a box would be an easier way to transport our tipple.

Well, he filled up four glasses and we toasted to our brief getaway. Within a couple of seconds we had all spat out the offending offering. It was rank.

I decided that enough was enough and emailed the Morrisons press office (well I do write this column) as I thought that they might take more care than the customer service department.

That was three weeks ago and I have still to receive any sort of response.

I very much doubt that the wine buyer for Morrisons reads the Evening News, but someone who works there might indeed.

So whoever you are, why did you invest in Garda Pinot Grigio – did you even try swilling a mouthful before offering it to your customers? In the meantime I shall stick to my preferred emporium of food and drink on Dalry Road.