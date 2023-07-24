In days gone by, a Fringe show featuring a politician would be a rarity. A few exalted ex-government ministers occasionally made a personal appearance at the Book Festival to promote their memoirs or interview a proper author, but none of them made the crossover from politics to showbiz.

But in recent years, performances starring politicians have become increasingly popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, there are at least a dozen politicians headlining Fringe shows, and Wes Streeting’s Book Festival appearance sold out within an hour. I know because I failed to get a ticket.

Who is Wes Streeting, I hear you cry? The cherubic-faced MP for Ilford North is Labour’s Shadow Secretary for Health and a wannabe Prime Minister.

He is ostensibly appearing at the Festival to promote his new memoir, One Boy, Two Bills and a Fry Up, but he’s really nurturing his political career.

Unlike most politicians, Streeting at least has an interesting back story to tell. He grew up in poverty in London, his grandfather was an armed bank robber, and his granny once shared a cell with Christine Keeler – who was at the centre of the Profumo Affair, the biggest political scandal of the 1960s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his show, he will tell former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson how he made his way from a council flat in Stepney to Labour’s front bench, via Cambridge and student politics (the boring bits).

Among other politicians booked to appear in this year’s Fringe is Jeremy Corbyn, once tipped by a handful of people to be Prime Minister, now an ‘independent’ backbench MP.

Nicola Sturgeon and her successor as First Minister, Humza Yousaf, are both set to make an appearance, as is Anas Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour.

But their shows pale into insignificance compared to the political extravaganza promised by Alex Salmond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Salmond had not gone into politics, he would have made a great carnival barker. He loves the limelight.

This year he has pulled off a bit of a coup with his show, ‘The Ayes Have It! The Ayes Have It!’. He has secured the appearance of one of the world’s most famous actors, Brian Cox, to play the part of Commons speaker in a “boisterous” debate in the Speigeltent for two nights.

Cox, fresh from his role as media tycoon Logan Roy in the hit show Succession, will no doubt relish shouting “Order, order” at Salmond – all in good fun, of course.

Other shows will see former First Minister Henry McLeish play the Speaker role, and real-life former Speaker John Bercow will relive his glory days for an evening or two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the star of the show’s week long run will undoubtedly be Cox, with Salmond a great supporting act.

A self-confessed political junkie, I don’t mind politicians muscling in on the Fringe. Some of them are (accidentally) funnier than the comedians who dominate the Festival programme.