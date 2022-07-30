I didn't think much of it but then it took some sort of fit in front of me and was a bit distressed.
I picked it up and it didn't seem very happy. It was also covered in fleas. I had a white dress on and when I looked down I was covered in little black specks. I thought about what to do and decided to take her to the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home to see if she was chipped.
I'd put a few posts on some Facebook pages to see if I could find an owner and, being well-versed in some people’s fondness for trolling, I suspected there would be a few nutters bashing their knuckles off the keyboard.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh crime news: Hit and run on Ferry Road Drive being treated as deliberate as police in the Capital investigate attempted murder
-
2
Villagers on edge of Edinburgh say they will be 'stranded' if bus service is withdrawn
-
3
Petrol prices Edinburgh: Only one filling station in the Capital is selling fuel for 'fair price' according to the RAC
-
4
Wagatha Christie Verdict: Rebekah Vardy loses libel case against Coleen Rooney
-
5
A720: Police rush to Edinburgh City Bypass following collision between car and motorbike at Hermiston Gait junction
But 96 comments later, a private DM from a guy I don't know, a voice message from a mad cat woman and a threat of having me charged if I’d lifted one of their animals, and you would have thought I'd taken a Fabergé egg.
I'd said on my post that if the cat belongs to someone then call the dog-and-cat home. Nonetheless, there was still a lot unpleasant chat from a few "I Love Leith" Facebookers.
The comments section has been an eye-opener to read, as well as giving me a bit of a chuckle.
But this is about a wee cat who anyone in their right mind, if they had taken a second glance at, would have tried to help. If she's your cat, I'm sorry. We'll get her home once she's been de-flea’d.