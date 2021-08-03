I support Hearts but I'd be happy to see Hibs do well this season - Angus Robertson

Having only just begun back in to the Scottish Premier League, Heart of Midlothian emerged from the opening weekend of SPL action in joint top position with Hibernian, Rangers and Aberdeen.The Championship winning flag had hardly begun to flutter over Tynecastle and the Jam Tarts had taken the lead over Celtic. A late second half goal secured their 2-1 victory, their first win against the Glasgow giants in three years and was the first opening-day defeat for Celtic in 24 years.Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "We had 5,500 fans here and it sounded like 20,000, and it's been a long time since a lot of people have been at a live game. So to send them home happy is great.”Hibernian head coach Jack Ross also believed that Hibs fans played a "massive part" in their side's immense 3-2 comeback victory at Motherwell, with a late penalty by Martin Boyle's securing the away win.Hopefully both sides can keep up with their winning ways throughout the season. Hibs have a key home match this Thursday in Europa Conference League qualifying first-leg match against Croatian side Rijeka. Despite being a Hearts fan I’d be delighted to see Hibs do well in Europe and for both sides to excel this season in the SPL.