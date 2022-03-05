Watching box sets on streaming services like Netflix helps Hayley relax of an evening (Picture: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

Food, online shopping, TV etc, everything is complete convenience. I find this especially handy when watching something really good on TV. Well, I say TV, it's not really, it's box sets, you know, on Netflix!

Before settling into a series, we do a few things. We look at the rating and if it gets any less than a 7.8, we keep searching. If we find an 8.8 or higher, boom you're laughing!

We see how many seasons there are, so we know “how long it will last us”, then crack open the wine. This is our switch-off time at night, and after a busy day with little children to look after, we want to watch something that will entertain us instantly!

So I have to admit, I'm not enjoying the “one episode a week” thing that online streaming services have started up again. Mainly because I find it difficult to just watch one at a time.

To be honest, it's like counting down to Christmas, something else I’m not good at waiting for. Why would the online streaming services do such a thing to us? I don't get it.

Regardless of whether they release one episode or all at the same time, we're still going to watch the episodes all the same. Maybe it creates hype around the show?

For me, it just creates frustration and irritability, something the beta-blockers aka “happy tablets” work hard to settle. So until we go back to the good old-fashioned rolling all the episodes out at once, I'll be digging out the Betamax.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.