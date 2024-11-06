Scammers might attempt to get you to install a malicious app on your phone or computer which is then used to steal your personal information

A few years back I was sent an email which informed me that I was the lucky recipient of a small fortune. Apparently a long lost relative of mine had perished in a traffic accident in South Africa and I, as the only living relative, had inherited his estate.

All I had to do was reply to the sender with all my bank details and, a not inconsiderable sum would be deposited in my account forthwith. Suffice to say it was an obvious scam and no such inheritance existed, and the email was summarily deleted.

Scammers have come a long way since that cack-handed attempt to persuade me to give up my bank details and more people than ever are being taken in by the sophisticated scams currently on the go.

For instance, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now being used to a great extent. The opportunity AI provides to create images, voices or videos of someone else might make present-day scams even more credible and presents ample scope for scammers who can imitate Inland Revenue, survey personnel, police, relatives, delivery people and friends amongst others.

Text message scams are proving more popular with scammers. They can take several forms, but they often impersonate a reputable company such as a bank, a government agency, delivery company or online retailer. They may say that there was some suspicious activity on your account, an item couldn’t be delivered or that you have been selected for a job interview. Scammers might also attempt to get you to install a malicious app on your phone which is then used to steal your personal information.

They often steal someone’s identity or create fake profiles on dating apps to harvest potential victims. Once they have gained your trust, they may ask you to buy them a gift or send them money to take care of some financial predicament they find themselves in. These scams often begin with private messages on social media or dating apps and develop into “supposed” romantic or platonic relationships -all with the aim of parting you with your money.

There are some simple guidelines which could minimise your exposure to successful scams such as, always being sceptical if you are contacted out of the blue and, somewhat obviously, do not share personal information, user names, passwords or one-time codes that can be used to access your accounts or steal your identity.

Do not click unknown links and do not respond to suspected scam calls by pressing any buttons – just immediately hang up and do not engage in any conversation. Also research companies prior to taking any action. A web search might reveal similar scams in reviews – so be warned.

Unfortunately, there is no shortage of unscrupulous individuals who are intent on using technology to effectively rob vulnerable people. The internet is awash with information on the methods used by scammers and ways to safeguard your personal information or, if in doubt, check with a trusted friend before replying to unsolicited emails or texts. You can’t be too careful!

And please think long and hard before you provide your bank details to some sender who has just informed you that you have inherited a huge windfall because a distant, unknown, relative has “popped his clogs” in Africa. As they say, if it sounds too good to be true – it probably is.