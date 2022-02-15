The Scottish Budget proposed by Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has been passed by MSPs (Picture: Fraser Bremner/pool/Getty Images)

This positive progress has been made despite the UK government neglecting to provide the finalised funding settlement (Scottish taxpayers money allocated back to Scotland by the UK Treasury).

It says a lot about how the Treasury approaches UK finances and is frankly preposterous that our Cabinet Secretary has to plan a budget without an actual final figure.

Despite this, Ms Forbes has navigated the situation expertly, with a range of responses to prescient issues such as the cost-of-living crisis and continued support due to Covid harms.

In her budget statement, she vowed to provide £150 to every household in receipt of Council Tax reduction in all council tax bands, as well as provide local authorities with funding to pass on £150 to other occupied households in bands A to D in Scotland. Giving relief in this form will ensure households benefit as soon as possible.

On top of this, Ms Forbes announced £10 million for the continuation of the Scottish government’s fuel insecurity fund. This will ensure households that face tough choices about their energy use due to fuel costs are supported. This comes in addition to the previously announced £120 million for councils to mitigate inflationary rises in council tax.

Ms Forbes has also given greater flexibility for councils to distribute existing underspend of the Scottish Welfare Fund and discretionary housing payment funds, meaning local authorities can provide targeted support to where it is most needed.

As we know, town and city centres have faced real difficulty in the past two years due to a lack of footfall during Covid.

It is great to see, then, the announcement of £3 million for businesses in town centres to improve footfall and help those businesses that have been affected by office closures and other Covid-related limitations.

Having spoken to many businesses, organisations and residents’ associations in the centre of Edinburgh, I know this is a crucial aspect of Covid recovery for our city. This funding is very much welcome as we look further at how we can change the centre of Edinburgh for the better.

Edinburgh Central has the most business organisations of any constituency in Scotland, with a huge number of small and medium-sized businesses. During Covid, they have needed to act fast to make digital adaptations, which is a long-term gain but often a short-term burden.

To help with this, Ms Forbes has announced that £3 million will be allocated to help small and medium-sized enterprises continue to make digital adaptations.

In the culture recovery space, £16 million has been outlined to help make up for cancelled events and loss of income. Edinburgh’s festivals, culture spaces and events organisations are pivotal in rebuilding and changing our city for the better, and I anticipate great things in the coming months and years.

Once more, Kate Forbes has shown her fortitude and skill for guiding Scotland’s finances, giving support where needed and ensuring growth for the long term. Imagine how much better it would be if all of Scotland’s big financial decisions were made in Scotland.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

A message from the Editor:

