If only Taylor Swift had that winning Finn Russell touch - Vladimir McTavish

According to my window cleaner, who is a wonderful source of unsubstantiated gossip, people have been willing to pay as much as £1200 a room for hotels in Edinburgh this weekend, because of the Taylor Swift concerts at Murrayfield.

I am not a fan of the woman. She always looks like she is either constipated or angry. Or angry about being constipated.

In the big pop star feud, my feet are firmly in the Katy Perry camp, as she obviously is a bit of a laugh. Bizarrely, a year or so back, my old pal, Geordie actor Tim Healy almost became Swift’s father-n-law before she broke off the engagement to his son. Mind you, people tend to be Taylor Swift’s fiancé about as long as a Liz Truss was Prime Minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I read that some fans had started queuing up as early as Wednesday for last night’s concert. Who queues for a gig 48 hours before the start? It would never happen for a Six Nations game, where most of the crowd are still queuing at the bar at the Roseburn pub up until half-an-hour before kick-off.

The Swifties know they are guaranteed a wonderful evening’s entertainment – hardly the normal expectation for most of us when we go through the turnstiles for a Scotland game at Murrayfield. Taylor Swift fans have a fairly clear idea of what kind of show they are going to see this weekend.

She’s never going to be as scintillating and unpredictable as Finn Russell at his best. On his day, Finn is the most talented player on the planet, but it isn’t always his day. Watching Scotland play can be exhilarating, but, as the cliche goes, it all depends on which Scotland turns up.

I suspect the Taylor Swift who turns up in Edinburgh this weekend will be the same one who turns up in Liverpool next week and in Cardiff in a fortnight’s time. It will be pretty much the same show every single night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imagine going to Murrayfield knowing that Scotland were definitely going to win The Grand Slam.