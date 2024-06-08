If only Taylor Swift had that winning Finn Russell touch - Vladimir McTavish
I am not a fan of the woman. She always looks like she is either constipated or angry. Or angry about being constipated.
In the big pop star feud, my feet are firmly in the Katy Perry camp, as she obviously is a bit of a laugh. Bizarrely, a year or so back, my old pal, Geordie actor Tim Healy almost became Swift’s father-n-law before she broke off the engagement to his son. Mind you, people tend to be Taylor Swift’s fiancé about as long as a Liz Truss was Prime Minister.
I read that some fans had started queuing up as early as Wednesday for last night’s concert. Who queues for a gig 48 hours before the start? It would never happen for a Six Nations game, where most of the crowd are still queuing at the bar at the Roseburn pub up until half-an-hour before kick-off.
The Swifties know they are guaranteed a wonderful evening’s entertainment – hardly the normal expectation for most of us when we go through the turnstiles for a Scotland game at Murrayfield. Taylor Swift fans have a fairly clear idea of what kind of show they are going to see this weekend.
She’s never going to be as scintillating and unpredictable as Finn Russell at his best. On his day, Finn is the most talented player on the planet, but it isn’t always his day. Watching Scotland play can be exhilarating, but, as the cliche goes, it all depends on which Scotland turns up.
I suspect the Taylor Swift who turns up in Edinburgh this weekend will be the same one who turns up in Liverpool next week and in Cardiff in a fortnight’s time. It will be pretty much the same show every single night.
Imagine going to Murrayfield knowing that Scotland were definitely going to win The Grand Slam.
If that were the case, I’d gladly shell out over a grand for a hotel room Although I’m still not sure I’d camp outside the East Stand 48 hours before kick-off.
