If RBS can protect my overdraft from hackers surely e-elections could be made safe - Susan Dalgety

Perhaps it is now time for the Electoral Management Board for Scotland to consider entering the 21st century and opt for online voting.

I was one of the lucky folk whose summer holidays (ten days in our campervan dodging the rain in the north of England) were after the general election, so I was able to vote in person.

There is something comforting about the ritual of walking along to our local church to be greeted by friendly polling staff before marking my cross in secret and popping the folded ballot paper in the black metal box.

My first vote was in the European referendum of 1975 when I voted to remain and I hope to take part in many more elections. I love the ritual, whether it is choosing my MP or local councillor. The only election I did not enjoy was the 2014 referendum, when the stakes were so high that I was almost ill waiting for the result.

But for those who cannot vote in person, for whatever reason, a postal vote is an essential part of the democratic process, which is why it was so disappointing to see that in many places across the UK, including Edinburgh, the system failed. The city council had to set up an emergency facility so that people whose postal ballots had not arrived in time could vote.

The Capital’s returning officer, council chief executive Paul Lawrence, has backed a review of the current system, in particular the printing and distribution of postal ballots. “Like any other system it needs to have enough resilience to cope with anything you can throw at it,” he said.

Perhaps it is now time for the Electoral Management Board for Scotland to consider entering the 21st century and opt for online voting. Most people – including my 86 year-old mother – are now used to doing all sorts of administration online. I personally couldn’t function without the banking app on my phone. I pay my taxes online, order my repeat prescriptions and earn a living, all from the comfort of my laptop.

Voting online seems the next logical step. Of course, hackers could disrupt an election with devastating results, but there is surely enough expertise around now to be able to develop a secure e-ballot. If RBS can protect my overdraft from hackers, then surely e-elections could be made safe.