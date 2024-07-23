If you haven’t yet, take the time to support Brand Scotland - Angus Robertson

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is an important part of Scotland’s international brand. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Scotland has an excellent international profile. In recent times this has included the hugely positive impression of the Tartan Army in Germany at Euro 2024 or last year’s hosting of the Cycling World Championships which secured thousands of hours of global media coverage (advertising) of the competition and Scotland’s natural beauty.

The good impressions have continued with a record number of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects secured in Scotland. Annual independent analysis of inward investment show that 142 FDI projects were secured last year, an increase of 12.7 per cent on 2022 and double the rate of growth experienced across the UK.

Record international visitor numbers have been recorded for Scotland, with almost four million people from overseas visiting the country last year, an increase of 15 per cent on 2019, the last year before the Covid pandemic. Visitors to Scotland in 2023 spent £3.6 billion – up 41 per cent on 2019 and 13 per cent on 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With eleven of Scotland’s universities ranking in the world’s top 200, the country is a popular international student destination with more than 83,000 students from over 180 different countries studying at Scottish universities, and international students make up a quarter of the total student population.

Scotland is also grabbing international attention with a reputation for innovation, cutting edge technology, renewable energy, outstanding culture and a high quality of life.

All of this is actively promoted by the Brand Scotland Strategic Partnership, which brings together the key national organisations, including the Scottish Government, Scottish Development International, Visit Scotland as well as Scottish Enterprise, Universities Scotland, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Creative Scotland and Scotland Food & Drink.

Brand Scotland unites all international-facing marketing and communications work across partner organisations, to deliver and execute a collaborative, audience-first nation brand strategy. This increases the collective impact of all activity and ultimately helps improve Scotland’s reputation abroad in support of economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years the Brand Scotland partnership has won many coveted awards. These have included the best Communication Strategy at the City Nation Place Awards, the only specialist global place branding awards; the Gold winner for Digital Communication as well as International Marketing at the Marketing Society of Scotland Star Awards; and Best Integrated Campaign at the UK Social Media Awards.

A wealth of resources including images, videos, infographics, brand guidelines and more are available at www.scotland.org so anyone can join in promoting Scotland to the world.

This includes the: Overall Brand Campaign, Global Scot Advocacy, Scotland is Open, Live and Work, Visit, Study, Business and Trade, Scottish Cities, Scottish Landscapes, Culture, and a Creative Scotland Showreel.

At present Brand Scotland promotion is supported by the partner organisations, and Scotland’s international network of Scottish government offices, SDI offices, Scottish Trade and Investment envoys and more than 1200 Global Scots around the world. Scotland’s international diaspora is becoming better linked through the Scottish Connections Framework, which is also an opportunity for more promotion around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland is one of the few countries in the world, which has a successful integrated partnership to promote the country at home and abroad. Brand Scotland effectively markets and promotes a clear vision; for Scotland to be recognised as a leading global citizen and a highly desirable country in which to live, work, study, visit, trade and do business. If you haven’t yet, take the opportunity to support Brand Scotland.