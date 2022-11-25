Many children are drawn to painting and other forms of art (Picture: David Jones/PA)

I put it down to the fact that they both get their own space as it can be difficult living in a small flat with two kids, especially when one is so easily triggered by noise, upset or any form of distress.

So when we're at The Yard, a charity, I often find my eldest cycling round the bike track, happy as Larry giving lifts and towing other kids around the track, whilst at the other end of the building my youngest seems to gravitate to the art room.

He sits painting away with an array of brushes and colours, quiet and content – it's a rarity for them both. The art calms down my youngest instantly and it is truly amazing to watch the change in him. It's wonderful to see the wee guy get his own time to chill out.

The Yard art room has clearly been put to good use this year again as many of the kids have created festive art and made Christmas cards to help raise funds. What a great idea. With it being a really good cause to support, I thought I should tell everyone about the cards and how they've been created by beautiful, delicate little hands and wonderfully creative minds.