If you want a festival break, try Fringe By The Sea - Fiona Duff

Richard E Grant

Every year I talk about Fringe By The Sea in North Berwick – just a 30 minute trip on the train from Waverley.

Well, each year I do make this journey at least once during the first 10 days of August (well, August 2-11 to be honest) and it never fails to delight.Apart from the acts on offer – I shall definitely be going to see Richard E Grant, and Richard Brymer Jones is brilliant on stage – there is delicious food all around the Lodge Grounds.

The sun seems to shine more in this East Lothian town and that might be one of the reasons that it was recently cited as the best place to live in the United Kingdom.

This has probably done wonders for the house prices and I know a few people who will be rubbing their hands in glee having cannily bought there a few years ago.There is also an amazing amount of creativity in the area and I always find a few things to buy in the Makers Market, whether it be a jaunty scarf or a couple of mugs to replace some of those that are covered in chips.

Obviously not the potato foodstuff, but damage caused when I have clunked them against something like a kitchen worktop.While I love being in Edinburgh during the Fringe and Festival, there’s no getting away from the crowds.

I quite often find myself walking on the street as the pavements are packed with people who don’t seem to know how to walk very fast.

Even worse, they are standing still, looking at their phones and trying to work out where on earth they are. Frankly, the answer is in my way.There’s just a different vibe in North Berwick – sure there are lots of things to do but certainly not the 3000 on offer in the capital – and walking around is a pleasure.

The Economic Impact Report for last year’s Fringe By The Sea shows it is now a major financial boost for North Berwick and East Lothian, with visitor spend in the region of £7,313,884, attracting a total number of 74,750 visitors.

Festival director Rory Steel said: “This year’s programme is already looking incredible with Del Amitri, The Stranglers, Clive Myrie and Caitlin Moran as well as The Singing Kettle.”

There’s even a beach, which I suppose is obvious when you think about what the festival is called, so the spaniel likes to come along with me.

I am not sure if he’s up for a concert from the Stranglers, but he’d love to soak up the humour of Alexander McCall Smith.