Ignoring residents’ views not a good look from democratic viewpoint - Steve Cardownie

The city council’s Labour administration had a lot of work to do if they were to restore public confidence in consultation exercises, says Steve Cardownie

The Edinburgh public could be forgiven for thinking that there is little point in making their views known to the council as councillors will plough on with their predetermined direction of travel and ignore their opinion if it does not suit their agenda.

The latest group of residents to experience this process come from Portobello.

Despite 600 objections, a council committee decided to make the temporary closure of Brunstane Road permanent thereby ignoring this substantial number of residents who wanted it reopened.

Diana Cairns, chair of the Brightons and Rosefield Association said: “From a democratic point of view it’s not a good look when 70 per cent of people have objected to something and they get their views overridden.”

Diplomatically put but she is right, it’s not a good look. Despite this council administration saying that it was going to do things differently from the last one, led by the SNP, it seems that the adage “the more things change the more they remain the same” seems to aptly describe the situation.

The city council’s Labour administration had a lot of work to do if they were to restore public confidence in consultation exercises but decisions like this, where 600 objections were disregarded, will undoubtedly cast doubt on the usefulness of such a process.

Instead, councillors should come clean and make decisions without attempting to delude the public by embarking on sham “consultation exercises”.

