I'll never forget What's'isname, you know, that bloke off the telly - Susan Morrison

In order to keep our spirits up during the frantic weeks of the Fringe, we at The Stand have been known to play a game called ‘Spot the Famous Person’.

The rules are quite simple. You get two points for a famous face verified by at least one other person, but only get one for someone who is mildly famous, but has to be explained to the rest of the players.

That “he was in that thing about the man who ran away with the other bloke’s wife, but it turned out she was actually his long-lost sister. He played the next door neighbour" explanation.

Obviously, we don’t include comedians. That’s far too ‘busman’s holiday’. and you’re technically not allowed to claim people who have been on one of the Stand stages, either, so my spotting of Jeremy Corbyn was disallowed when he came out of an ‘In Conversation’ event..

What you really need is one of those faces that stops people in the street to nudge each other and hiss ‘that’s whatshisname’.

And this week, I hit the jackpot. But I’m not sure I can claim the prize.

I’ve been leading impressionable tourists on a walking tour of some of the skankiest history of the New Town, and yes, there are a lot of dodgy doings behind those twitching net curtains.

We walk along York Place and up onto St Andrew Square.

A group of lovely American ladies joined me this week, utterly charming and genuinely horrified by the tales of strumpets, surgeons and sex clubs.

Just as we were cruising past Harvey Nicks, we made our ‘Famous Face’.

And this is the problem. It wasn’t me who spotted him. It was my ladies, who suddenly came over all a-twitter.

A terribly handsome young man in black strode past us. The Texas gals went into a full-on nudge-nudge fluttering whispering meltdown.

As if he knew we needed a clearer shot to confirm the catch, he spun around like a cat-walk model and gave us another pass.

Very pleasant he looked, too, but the ladies were beside themselves. He was, they informed me, Sam Heughan. I tried to look as if I knew who he was, but failed.

“Outlander!” said Annie from Austin. Ah, I said. Heard of it, never seen it.

“Jamie!” They shrieked. “Fraser! Outlander!”

I felt like a Spanish waiter trying to take an order from a non-Spanish speaking English customer in a bar.

One of them googled and showed me the screen. I can confirm it was indeed Mr Heughan, and very fine he looked, too. I understand he is also an extremely good actor.

The Lone Star ladies were well chuffed, and I noticed they took a careful note of the swish bar he seemed to be heading into.

Ethically, I should have let the gals take the credit, but they don’t work for the Stand, so I went back and told everyone I’d seen Jamie Heughan.

Yes, I got the name wrong. Well, I’m old, what do you expect? They wouldn’t let me claim it on the grounds that technically I didn’t know who he was.

You are all more than welcome to book places on the last few tours left of this Fringe, but I have to warn you, not sure if I can scare up a Heughan every day.

It's called Walking Funny, every day at 3pm, Stand 4, York Place (https://www.thestand.co.uk/fringe/2038/susan-morrison-is-walking-funny).

It's quite rude!