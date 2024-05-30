I’m all for democracy, but elections can be a real pain - Fiona Duff
Well I am all for democracy – as they say our system might not be perfect but it is better than the alternative – but elections are a pain in the backside. All those bits of paper coming through the door begging for our vote and so many promises bandied about like jelly at a toddler’s birthday party. And most of them about as solid as that pudding to be honest.It doesn’t really matter how much they say they will pour into the National Health Service, or give to pensioners, in the end it is all paid for by taxes that come out of our pockets.
It’s a bit galling when one’s own pocket isn’t that deep, and even more so when you think everyone has been the same thing for aeons. It’s no wonder that so many people just don’t bother to turn up and put a cross against a name.
Of course this time around there is the added complication of having to produce some photo ID when you arrive at the polling station. I did think that there must be some people who may not actually own such a thing.
If you don’t have a driving licence, a passport or an old codger’s bus pass (as someone who does, I can call it that) then what do you do? If your memory is as bad as mine then you might just forget it altogether.
I am slightly in the camp that thinks that it doesn’t really matter for whom you vote. There is no short term solution to the problems that there are not just in the UK but in the world. We need some sort of superhero, but I doubt anyone super would be daft enough to want to be Prime Minister. So I shall definitely try to remember my passport because I shall need a holiday after all this malarkey.