Hayley Matthews has been struggling with a cracked and infected tooth for some time and is desperate for help (Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

If you've had toothache in the last two years, I'm quite confident that like me, you'll still have it.

I've been trying to get a cracked tooth fixed for as long as I can remember and I'm desperate to get it out.

The pain is excruciating and feels like the decay stretches all the way down to my knees.

The continual cycle of making an appointment, only to get sent away with antibiotics because the tooth is infected, to then be told to come back but it won't be for four months because they're so busy, by which time they can't do anything because the tooth is infected again, is getting turning me grey.

I've been through this cycle four to five times now and I know I'm not the only one with lockdown dental issues.

When I've called the out-of-hours service (in between appointments) I've just gotten more antibiotics, only for the infection to return in a few weeks and boom we're back to square one!

I don't think I can take it anymore and would gladly give someone all my cherished handbags for a backstreet appointment to sort me out. I've heard a few friends talk of similar situations and I feel their pain – quite literally.

So before I buy a big bottle of brandy and a DIY dental home kit, please someone contact me who can wheech this thing out! Or if you know where I can find the tooth fairy, she can have it for free.

