We need to chat to each other more to find out about the people around us, says Hayley Matthews (Picture: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

As I was typing a message to a friend, the sweetest lady walked over and stood behind me. We still have to queue outside our chemist with only two allowed inside at a time.

She was asking me if we had to wait, wear a mask etc and she seemed in a bit of discomfort.

She told me she was 90 and had trouble standing. You'd never have known – she looked amazing in her pink smart jacket with rose-pink lipstick on!

I could see she was struggling a bit and could feel her uncomfortableness at being third in the queue. So I asked the girl in front of me if she minded letting her skip ahead.

The relief on the wee woman's face was like Christmas had come early. I'm no hero letting someone skip the queue but what I think we do need to do more of is chat to each other.

You never know what someone standing behind you is going through, what pain they're in or how they're coping with the day.

I could see she was in a bit of pain and was just pleased she told me or I'd not have been any the wiser.