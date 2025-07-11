I’m not warming to the new 'taps aff' look, thanks chaps - Susan Morrison

Roy Scheider in a scene from "Jaws." (Peacock/Universal Pictures via AP)

Looks like we’re heading for a scorchio weekend in the city, so you can bet the beaches of Porty are going to look like some barbeque for Hannibal Lecter.

This is a relatively recent phenomenon. There was a time when a gentleman barely revealed an ankle below a rolled up trouser leg for a paddle on the shore. Now it's a full-on naked torso display of rolling blubber for a waddle to the shops. Please, boys, put it away or leave it for the beach.

The water quality might be dodgy, but that doesn’t stop Scots frollicking in the waves. But climate change might. Our waters are getting warmer, they say, although there are those who would dispute that. We swim with wooly hats on. That tells you something.

As the waters warm, new visitors have been spotted off our coasts. Tuna, sunfish and even a short-spined sea scorpion. No idea what that is, but willing to bet there’s a chippy somewhere willing to batter and deep-fry it.

Beware running into the sea, you never know what you’ll find. Or what will find you. Any adult over the age of 45 still lives in fear of standing chest deep in water and feeling something brush against their leg.

Guarantee you they hear that two note drone in their heads because they were traumatised by the opening of the greatest (possibly only) shark film ever.

It’s exactly 50 years since the release of the film ‘Jaws’, but the shock has never worn off. I’m telling you, climate changed warming seas might lure one of those big beasties up in the Forth.

Just sayin’, ‘taps aff’ lads. You’d look like a buffet to a mildly lost and slightly baffled Great White.

Doubtless there are those who will don the swimming cossie and take the plunge. I may even pull on the trusty old one-piece myself. I don’t do bikinis. I am a considerate swimmer. No-one needs to see what lies beneath the sweatshirt.

Would that others were so thoughtful on sunny days, and yes, chaps, I am looking at you and your habit of ‘taps aff’.