I’m up for the election challenge in Edinburgh South Western - Sue Webber

By Sue Webber
Published 15th May 2025, 07:00 BST
Sue Webber is a Scottish Conservative MSP for the Lothiansplaceholder image
Sue Webber is a Scottish Conservative MSP for the Lothians
It has been an important week for me as I’ve been adopted as the Scottish Conservative candidate for Edinburgh South Western, the area in which I was brought up and still live.

No-one can accuse me of not knowing the area or understanding the concerns of residents I try to help, and access to health care tops so many agendas, be it the difficulty getting a GP appointment or treatment for debilitating conditions which might not be immediately life-threatening but can make lives genuinely unliveable. That must change.

It is a fabulous place to live, but anti-social behaviour blights so many communities, like vandals on quad bikes and off-road motorbikes, reckless use of e-scooters and the use of fireworks as weapons. Then there is the plague of shoplifting, which the police seem powerless to prevent.

And of course, so many transport issues ─ like interminable roadworks which leave much of the bus routes from the South Western suburbs reduced to a crawl ─ have been filling my email in-box since I was a councillor for the Pentland Hills ward.

Now we have the new problem of a minority of youths abusing the privilege of free bus travel, a particular problem on the 44, and I was arguing for a ban long before the First Minster John Swinney thought it was a good idea.

I don’t need any reminding how tough a challenge next year’s election will be, but I’m more than up for it.

