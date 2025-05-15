I’m up for the election challenge in Edinburgh South Western - Sue Webber
No-one can accuse me of not knowing the area or understanding the concerns of residents I try to help, and access to health care tops so many agendas, be it the difficulty getting a GP appointment or treatment for debilitating conditions which might not be immediately life-threatening but can make lives genuinely unliveable. That must change.
It is a fabulous place to live, but anti-social behaviour blights so many communities, like vandals on quad bikes and off-road motorbikes, reckless use of e-scooters and the use of fireworks as weapons. Then there is the plague of shoplifting, which the police seem powerless to prevent.
And of course, so many transport issues ─ like interminable roadworks which leave much of the bus routes from the South Western suburbs reduced to a crawl ─ have been filling my email in-box since I was a councillor for the Pentland Hills ward.
Now we have the new problem of a minority of youths abusing the privilege of free bus travel, a particular problem on the 44, and I was arguing for a ban long before the First Minster John Swinney thought it was a good idea.
I don’t need any reminding how tough a challenge next year’s election will be, but I’m more than up for it.