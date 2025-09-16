Immigration is a lifeline not a burden

Demonstrators protesting against 'uncontrolled illegal immigration' outside the Cladhan Hotel in Falkirk

In recent weeks across the UK we have seen hateful anti-immigration marches in the streets, with crowds chanting slogans like “send them home” or “stop the boats”.

These rallies are not just political protests, they are divisive and intimidating in character; built on fear, xenophobia and the politics of division. Scotland must take heed and refuse to follow that path. Worryingly, we have also seen similar demonstrations beginning to organise on our own doorstep. In Falkirk, Perth and Aberdeen, anti-refugee groups have gathered outside hotels they believe to be housing asylum seekers.

They claim to be standing up for local services but their chants and placards tell a different story. They are not about fair debate, they are about singling out vulnerable people and painting them as a threat. Their slogans reveal more than concern about numbers. They reveal fear of “the other”, thinly veiled racism and an attempt to scapegoat newcomers for problems rooted in austerity, poor housing policy and underfunded healthcare.

The truth is that immigration is not a burden, it is a lifeline. Scotland’s population is ageing and we need people to come here to work, study and build their lives. Migrants help keep our NHS running, immigrants work in our schools, on our farms, across our hospitality sector and they set up businesses that create jobs. Immigration brings skills and innovation, it enriches our culture and teaches us to be interested in the wider world. We can all see that when immigrants are falsely accused of crimes, that the intent is clear – to stir division and sow distrust. This is deeply unjust, unfair and the hostility must stop.

Scotland has a choice. We can be defined by fear or we can lead with compassion. We can either allow these hate-filled groups to dominate the conversation or we can speak up for decency, fairness and the welcoming values that we proudly cherish and share. The vast majority of Scotland want to be a country that treats all people, regardless of where they were born, with dignity and respect. That is why we must say clearly that racist protests have no place here.

I’ve always been so grateful that the independence movement in Scotland has been based on an inclusive and civic nationalism, that welcomes and includes new Scots like me. This is something we can be proud of and when people wave the saltire I consider it a symbol of hope, not hate. Our future depends on building communities of inclusion, not exclusion. Let us be the Scotland that welcomes, the Scotland that values new Scots and the Scotland that will not be swayed by rhetoric designed to divide us.

Lorna Slater is a Scottish Greens MSP for Lothian