Important we keep our focus on tragic situation in Middle East

As is often the case, the endless churn of the news cycle means even the most important events or issues fall off the agenda. This is particularly the case if other big events – for example, a globally important election – have dominated the headlines.

Despite the lesser coverage, Israel’s attacks on Gaza and Lebanon continue. It is hugely important, however, that we keep our focus on the horrendous situation in Gaza, Lebanon and the wider Middle East.

On Sunday estimates suggest 40 people were killed in a strike on Beirut, including seven children. On Saturday, 53 people were killed. Since the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah seven weeks ago, at least 3189 people have been killed with 14,078 injured and more than 1.2 million displaced across Lebanon. In Gaza over the weekend, Israeli strikes killed 30 people in two houses, including 13 children.

Since the beginning of the Israeli invasion, over 43,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 102,000 have been injured.

Almost 70 per cent of those who have died in the war in Gaza were women and children, according to the UN’s Human Rights Office. The agency said the analysis is from nearly 10,000 verified victims over a six-month period.

Its analysis found around 44 per cent of verified victims were children and 26 per cent were women. Five to nine-year-olds are the more represented cohort of the dead.

While there must be justice following the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7 and international efforts must be made to return hostages held by Hamas, the actions of the Israeli Government have been wholly disproportionate and unjustifiable. The scale of death and destruction it has unleashed on Gaza is hard to comprehend.

The international law of distinction is a key principle in armed conflict, requiring parties to distinguish between combatants and civilians, as well as between military objectives and civilian objects. This principle, codified in the Geneva conventions and their additional protocols, aims to minimise harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Under this rule, only military targets may be lawfully attacked, while civilians and civilian objects must be protected. Combatants must also take precautions to avoid or reduce incidental harm to non-combatants. Violations of the law of distinction, such as targeting civilians, are considered war crimes under international humanitarian law.

While the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) argues they are targeting military targets, it is near-impossible to look at these figures and accept that this is the case.

Indeed, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said that “this unprecedented level of killing, and injury of civilians is a direct consequence of the failure to comply with fundamental principles of international humanitarian law”.

While ceasefires have temporarily paused strikes, current efforts have been halted after the Qatari government – acting as mediators – said both sides were not acting in good faith.

Representatives said: “Qatar will resume efforts... when the parties show their willingness and seriousness to end the brutal war.”

A real and lasting ceasefire is morally imperative. This is – and has been since the conflict started – the position of the Scottish Government. The continuation of this fruitless war is unforgivable. It also risks radicalising a new generation of Palestinians who have only known the mass murder of family, friends and destruction of infrastructure by Israel. Necessarily, this will be a long-term threat to Israel and the two-state solution.

Angus Robertson is Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture