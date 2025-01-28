Improve links to world-class sports venues

Edinburgh International Climbing Arena (EICA) in Ratho is Europe’s largest indoor climbing centre

Edinburgh is blessed with an excellent public transport system, but there can always be improvements. I support calls for the improvement of links to the International Climbing Arena and the Lost Shore surf resort.

These two world-class sports, leisure, and entertainment opportunities are an exciting part of the country’s sporting landscape.

Indeed Lost Shore, which has been open since November, is Europe’s largest inland surfing destination. The 60-acre site is built in a disused quarry and is the result of a £60 million investment. The centrepiece is its wave pool powered by Wavegarden technology, which is three times the size of the pitch at Wembley and can produce up to 1000 waves per hour.

Next door, the EICA is Europe’s largest indoor climbing centre with world-class climbing walls, Olympic standard bouldering walls and a range of other activities.

Currently, coming from central Edinburgh, those without private transportation must catch a tram to Hermiston Park & Ride, then take the 70 bus to Halcroft Park in Ratho. From there, they then have to walk 600 metres along Halcroft Path to Lost Shore and Ratho Climbing Arena. This can take well over an hour.

It is eminently possible for transportation to be improved and I hope that Edinburgh City Council will look to do so in haste.

If you support the improvements there is a petition on the council website you can sign. In the meantime, and despite the journey, I thoroughly recommend taking a trip to both the EICA and Lost Shore to experience world-class sporting opportunities.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary