Improvements to Holyrood Park easy as ABC

There have long been calls to ban traffic from Holyrood Park

The iconic greenspace of Holyrood Park has been in the news a lot recently. There have been collisions on Queen’s Drive, rockfall risks at Samson’s Ribs and hikers sustaining injuries whilst walking up Arthur’s Seat.

These underline a few issues in the area that led me to begin a campaign to create a safe, accessible and sustainable Holyrood Park for the 21st century. We talk about “ABC improvements” – accessibility, biodiversity and culture.

Accessibility is a large focus of our campaign, and we work closely with disability groups and organisations who also want to make the park safe for everyone to walk, wheel, or cycle at their own pace.

Under the Accessibility umbrella we also know that a “car-free Holyrood Park” is a contested issue. Far too many car and van drivers treat the park like a rat-run which brings noise and pollution to what should be a peaceful and safe space for people. We must turn things around if we are to make the park into the showcase of urban nature that I know it can be.

B is for the biodiversity and nature of Holyrood Park that is world renowned and celebrated across the city. Yet so much of its beauty has been left to fade, with historic buildings falling into disrepair, paths heavily eroded and the Radical Road closed off for those wishing access. Because of climate change, some wildlife and biodiversity are in decline.

C is for culture and the need to respect and invest in history. The park itself is a historic monument, but also throughout the greenspace you will find monuments and areas of historical significance.

Along with these issues are the recent developments I mentioned – notably the work to re-open Duddingston Low Road which was closed due to the risk of rockfall. Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has advised that work will commence to build infrastructure that protects users and the area – initially this will be for pedestrians only.

But there is some positive and exciting news to be told – behind the scenes there has been movement in the creation of Friends of Holyrood Park which first met in the Scottish Parliament in June this year.

In this meeting we discussed our relationship with HES, traffic management with Police Scotland, and how Edinburgh City Council’s Low Emission Zone affects park access and usage. We’re looking forward to movement happening on signage, diversions, future volunteer work and how the committee will build and thrive over the next year.

It has been a privilege to lead this campaign and work with the amazing stakeholders and residents on the issues around and inside the park.

Heading into the next session of Parliament I aim to introduce a members’ bill to update the outdated legislation at the park. This will allow for better nature restoration, upgrades to facilities and improvements to safety and accessibility for all. By focusing on accessibility, biodiversity and culture we can make our park even more special, it’s as simple as ABC.

Lorna Slater is co-leader of the Scottish Greens