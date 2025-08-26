Improving Capital connections

A consultation is now underway on plans to extend Edinburgh’s tram network from north to south. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Consultation is now underway on plans to extend Edinburgh’s tram network from north to south.

The proposals would build on the success of the existing line, which runs from Edinburgh Airport through the city centre to Newhaven, and would deliver an expanded network that improves connections across the capital.

If the project is approved new routes would link Granton in the north with the BioQuarter in the south, passing through key central areas. Importantly, all routes would cross and connect in the Edinburgh Central constituency. This would mean improved access to workplaces, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, shops and cultural venues.

Edinburgh already benefits from the award-winning bus service operated by Lothian Buses. The potential tram extensions would integrate with this, providing passengers with better interchange options and making it easier to move across the city without reliance on private cars. A stronger public transport system would be a gain for residents, commuters and visitors alike.

There are also environmental advantages. Expanding the tram network would support efforts to reduce congestion and emissions, encouraging more people to choose low-carbon travel options. This aligns with the city’s broader aims to improve air quality and meet climate commitments.

As the local MSP, I welcome views on these proposals from constituents whether supportive or otherwise. It is important that the process reflects the perspectives of the people who live and work here. I will represent all contributions made and encourage constituents with views to share them by contacting me at: [email protected]

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary