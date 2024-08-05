Improving English language skills is a boost for refugees - Foysol Choudhury

Foysol Choudhury MSP

English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) programmes play a prominent role in Scotland for building language, interpersonal skills and employability opportunities for members of the community who are non-native English speakers.

I am proud of Scotland’s history of being a diverse, welcoming nation which attracts people to move here from all over the world.

To help our diverse community thrive even more, ESOL provision should be increased to help migrants pursue career growth, further studies and advocate for the local community, which will allow people to have a democratic voice and integrate into their new community.

Increasing ESOL provision in this way will help enhance job prospects of those who migrate to Scotland and consequently bolster the staffing of many sectors including healthcare, education and more by enabling opportunities for skilled workers and professionals who move here from abroad.

Third sector organisations such as NKS and EVOC have hosted and contributed to ESOL programmes in Scotland.

NKS works to integrate refugees into Scottish communities by providing access to ESOL classes to help refugees improve their English skills.

Additionally, EVOC works with a variety of voluntary organisations in Edinburgh, which frequently includes opportunities for non-native English speakers in the community.

Both organisations play an essential role in promoting language skills, integration and community support for individuals benefiting from ESOL programs in Scotland.

ESOL should be made a priority. Not only does it provide long-term benefits to those learning English, but access to increased employment opportunities as a result can help long term economic growth and is something worth investing in.

We must also see more free access to ESOL classes for refugees and asylum seekers, to ensure that we are helping those who have been sadly ripped away from their homes to be given all the support and tools to make Scotland their home.

Research and support for this article was given by work experience student Samarah Ali