Many people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine have found a refuge in Scotland (Picture: Nikolay Doychinov/AFP via Getty Images)

In my Edinburgh Central constituency, I’m privileged to see organisations making a real difference to people’s lives.

For instance, Garvald Edinburgh in Gorgie runs workshops and activities for people from any background, particularly those with disabilities, wishing to develop skills and socialise in a way tailored to the individual. Nearby is FourSquare Scotland. Run by CEO Jane Devine, it helps 1000 people across Edinburgh every year, providing support, accommodation and employability skills to people who’ve experienced homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attending the Union Canal’s 200th anniversary celebrations was also a highlight for me and my young daughter. Sailing in convoy along the canal was a brilliant experience and a showcase of Edinburgh’s built and natural landscape.

Of course, there have been many worries and frustrations in 2022. The sheer recklessness and chaos of three Tory Prime Ministers in quick succession has ruined our economy and heightened the cost-of-living crisis. Similarly, the denial of democracy in Scotland, with the UK Government blocking our right to hold a referendum and the revelation we don’t effectively live in a voluntary Union is a moral outrage and an insult to the Scottish people.

Further afield, the devastation of Putin’s war in Ukraine has been a relentless source of sadness and injustice. It is my fervent hope that 2023 will see greater stability, democracy and peace.

The Scottish Government will do all it can to advance these aims through social solidarity, economic success, environmental responsibility, European cooperation, hosting of refugees and supporting Ukraine, and fighting for Scotland’s right to choose our future path. Best wishes to you and yours for 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad