In the spring a woman’s fancy turns to festivals - Fiona Duff

The Boswell Book Festival at Dumfries House in May

It was dedicated to all the summer festivals that would be taking place in Scotland this spring and summer; boy, there are a lot of them all over the country many of which I had not heard of before perusing this supplement.

There are those dedicated to music, science, comedy, cycling, film, food and art. And a few others that seem to defy categorisation. Up in Kirriemuir there’s Bonfest – dedicated to Bon Scott who hailed from this wee town in Angus. Actually I might get a couple of tickets as my husband is a big fan of AC/DC. He’d probably fancy going to one of the several whisky festivals. In fact in his ideal world he would have tickets to visit them all. Personally I would head for the Juniper Festival celebrating all things gin at Summerhall.

Travelling about at speed on two wheels seems to be a big thing these days. Obviously not for me who can’t go five yards without tipping off, but I suppose the rugged terrain around Scotland suits these crazy downhill racers just fine.

I think that weekend music festivals are not for old codgers like me who don’t have the time to wait 20 minutes in a queue for the loo. Sleeping in a tent doesn’t really appeal either – last time I went to a festival that required this sort of accommodation it poured with rain all weekend. One night as I was trying to go to bed I couldn’t get my willies off as they had been worn all day. I actually thought I might have to climb into the sleeping bag with them still on my feet.