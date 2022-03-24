In the spring a woman’s fancy turns to festivals - Fiona Duff
The other day I was reading a magazine that seemed to arrive in our kitchen.
It was dedicated to all the summer festivals that would be taking place in Scotland this spring and summer; boy, there are a lot of them all over the country many of which I had not heard of before perusing this supplement.
There are those dedicated to music, science, comedy, cycling, film, food and art. And a few others that seem to defy categorisation. Up in Kirriemuir there’s Bonfest – dedicated to Bon Scott who hailed from this wee town in Angus. Actually I might get a couple of tickets as my husband is a big fan of AC/DC. He’d probably fancy going to one of the several whisky festivals. In fact in his ideal world he would have tickets to visit them all. Personally I would head for the Juniper Festival celebrating all things gin at Summerhall.
Travelling about at speed on two wheels seems to be a big thing these days. Obviously not for me who can’t go five yards without tipping off, but I suppose the rugged terrain around Scotland suits these crazy downhill racers just fine.
I think that weekend music festivals are not for old codgers like me who don’t have the time to wait 20 minutes in a queue for the loo. Sleeping in a tent doesn’t really appeal either – last time I went to a festival that required this sort of accommodation it poured with rain all weekend. One night as I was trying to go to bed I couldn’t get my willies off as they had been worn all day. I actually thought I might have to climb into the sleeping bag with them still on my feet.
However, a book festival is always so much more refined. I’ll be heading to Dumfries House in May for the Boswell Book Festival. The only one in Scotland that can say it is unique in the world, what with it being dedicated to biography and memoir. The full programme is out today, just in case you would like to join me.