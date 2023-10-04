​Inch Park is one of Edinburgh and Scotland’s most special places - Donald Anderson

Today I am again writing about Inch Park. I grew up in the Inch and for a youngster it was a wonderful place to live.

​Lismore Ladies Rugby Club team playing at Inch Park. Picture courtesy of Mark Brown

Last week saw the creation of a new Friends group to help look after one of Scotland’s finest parks. The speaker at the meeting was Bill Cook who told the story of the creation of the Inch, in his book about ‘The Inch, Edinburgh’s Finest Garden City.’ It was a packed meeting with more than thirty local people present.

Inch Park is 62 acres of fantastic green space that plays a massive role in the life of the community. It is home to Inch Nursery, a centre of horticultural excellence where among other things the city’s Floral Clock is planned and grown. When the nursery entered the Chelsea Flower Show with replica Floral Clock it won a gold medal. It would win again if it chose to enter.

The Park is also home to Inch Park Community Sports Club, which is one of the biggest volunteering hubs in the east of Scotland. It has more than 250 volunteers, and logs more than 50,000 volunteer hours every year. The vision of the wonderful Malcolm Gilles, it is unique in bringing together three amazing clubs and sports.

Of the three core clubs involved, Edinburgh South Football Club boasts more than 60 teams and over 100 volunteer coaches. It is the second biggest community football team in Scotland and involves 1000 youngsters with children’s, youth, girls, ladies and amateur teams all supported.

Lismore Rugby Club is another fantastic success with a history going back more than 100 years. It has been based at Inch Park for more than 50 years and boasts over 200 players of all ages and both sexes with walking rugby for older people supported as well. Lismore delivers activities with no less than 5 high schools and 21 primary schools across the city.

The third leg of the stool is Edinburgh Cricket Club, which has nearly 200 players, and all its teams were promoted in their east of Scotland leagues last year. In a sport tarnished recently by racism, Edinburgh south stands as a beacon of inclusion and best practice for all sport.

The Edinburgh Road Club, Scotland’s oldest cycling club, is a more recent user of Inch Park and it is a delight to see kids learning bike skills on my dog walks. The club boasts more than 30 championship and trophy results in the recent past.

Of course, the most visible community asset in the park is Inch house itself. Traditional Home of the Gilmour family, it’s been a school and more recently a community centre. A talented team led by Kevin Gibbons has developed a massive range of community activities including one of the biggest Adult Education programmes in the city.

It was delightful to meet Josie Moir, who celebrated her 100th birthday with her friends in the Inch House Carpet Bowlers. At Inch Park, sport really is for all ages, and it was a privilege to spend a short time in the company of a smart and active 100-year-old.

So why is all this important. Well, the predictions are that a quarter of kids born today will reach 100. Inch Park helps nurture of love of sport and activity in people of all ages, but especially children.

Those involved will live longer, happier and healthier lives just like Josie. Happier because time spent volunteering and in green spaces has been shown to improve people’s mental health.