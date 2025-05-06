Inclusion of Ukrainian contingent is act of solidarity

Members of the Ukrainian military march past the Palace of Westminster in central London during a military procession marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and in honour of those who served during the Second World War (Picture: James Manning/PA Wire)

Eighty years after victory in Europe, when fascism was defeated across the continent, commemorations have been reminded that sadly there is no peace in Europe today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applause echoed along the VE Day parade in London as a contingent of Ukrainian troops marched with service personnel from the UK and Commonwealth countries. Proudly marching behind the yellow and blue Ukrainian flag the contingent was saluted by the King as they processed past Buckingham Palace. Their participation was described as “an act of solidarity” highlighting the global support for Ukraine’s ongoing defence against Russia’s invasion.

The troops are training as part of Operation Interflex, a programme supported by 12 partner countries. More than 54,000 Ukrainian recruits have been trained in vital combat skills since its launch last year. VE Day 2025 is of particular significance as it is expected to be one of the last major commemorations attended by significant numbers of Second World War veterans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those veterans, 101 year-old Jack Mortimer, said: “People from all over the world joined forces 80 years ago to defend freedom – we must remember all of their sacrifices.

“It will be incredibly moving to see the VE Day procession and so many nations represented. It will remind us that these alliances still keep us safe today and why we stand by those who need our support.”

Eighty years on from the defeat of fascism young men and women in Ukraine are fighting and dying to defend freedom and European values. They need our support.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary