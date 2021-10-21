Insulating listed buildings can be frustrating work - Fiona Duff

Repairing listed buildings is a long, bureaucratic process

With COP26 around the corner you can’t ignore the plans to go carbon neutral as soon as possible. As they said about something else, we’re in this together. Governments can throw money at making our lives greener, but even you and I can do little things to help. A few years ago I stopped using shampoo. It was mainly as an experiment as I read that one’s hair doesn’t need this stuff. Then I realised that every time I had a shower there was less chemicals going down the drain and one less plastic bottle bought every few weeks.

However, there are bigger things I can do such as insulate my house but it’s not always that easy. I live in the New Town and these old houses were built in a time when insulation wasn’t considered. And being Grade 1 listed there’s not a lot that the council will let us do. I have a neighbour who owns a small mews house. There is a bay window, described as a ‘modern extension’ by Historic Scotland, but the wood is rotting and the cold blasts in during the cold weather.

In an effort to replace with identical wooden surroundings and slim line double glazing they contacted the council planning office. Of course, there wasn’t a simple yes to going ahead to do the work and help improve theEPC rating. A coloured line drawing to an exact ratio has to be produced. So an architect has to be employed to ensure the planners don’t reject this remedial work. Who knows how long it will take as the temperatures drop and their heating bills increase.