Al Jazeera's Arabic-language Gaza correspondent, Anas al-Sharif, reporting on camera in Gaza. Al-Sharif and four other Al Jazeera staff members were killed by an Israeli drone strike on their tent in Gaza City shortly before midnight on Sunday (Picture: Al Jazeera via AP)

The killing of Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza marks a continued and remorseless escalation in the invasion on civilians and press freedom by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israeli government.

Reports confirm that Anas Al Sharif and four colleagues died when their location at a medical compound near a hospital was struck during military operations. The targeting of clearly identified journalists raises grave concerns under international law and adds to a growing record of civilian deaths and destruction.

Two leading Israeli human rights organisations, B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel, have stated that Israel’s conduct in Gaza amounts to genocide, citing evidence of systematic harm to civilians and infrastructure. Multiple international NGOs, charities and prominent public figures have reached similar conclusions, indicating a broad consensus that the scale and nature of the actions exceed lawful bounds.

The President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews has warned that some Israeli government statements “sound genocidal” reflecting deep unease within the Jewish community over official rhetoric and strategy.

Protests inside Israel have grown in size and intensity, with demonstrators demanding an end to the assault on Gaza, the resignation of Prime Minister Netanyahu and release of hostages. These protests highlight the civilian toll, the humanitarian crisis and the damage to Israel’s standing abroad.

The international community must act decisively to prevent further violations, protect journalists, ensure international accountability, and prevention of genocide. Stopping the current trajectory of violence is vital to preserving life, justice and human rights for all Palestinians.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary