International partnerships on climate and energy will define Scotland’s future - Angus Robertson

With an estimated eight people with Scottish links living abroad for every one of us at home, we must have a visible, active, and interconnected international network.

Angus Robertson leading the New York Tartan Day parade in April this year

My department’s new annual report – Scotland’s International Network – outlines our proactive involvement in international affairs, ranging from attracting foreign investment to boosting exports and encouraging cultural exchanges. These aims have direct and positive implications for Scotland’s domestic policy goals and the First Minister’s three core missions: promoting equality, fostering opportunities and strengthening community ties.

For decades Scotland has sustained a significant international presence, aiming to cultivate insights, foster understanding and establish influence in crucial markets. From Scottish Government offices, and via Scottish Development International, a range of functions are fulfilled internationally. In the wake of the UK’s departure from the European Union, the Scottish Government has expanded its network of international offices, reinforcing ties with our nearest allies and key trading partners. This expansion is a fundamental and essential aspect of governance in today’s interconnected and mutually reliant world. It mirrors the responsibilities undertaken by the Welsh Government and Northern Ireland Executive under the current UK constitutional framework and is in line with the practices of state and regional governments globally.

The framers of the Scotland Act were clear that “the reservation of international relations does not have the effect of precluding the Scottish Ministers and officials from communicating with other countries, regions, or international or European institutions, so long as... the Scottish Ministers do not purport to speak for the United Kingdom.”

We would, of course, never do so. In fact, Scottish Government and UK Government officials work positively and collaboratively, often co-located with Team Scotland in British Embassies and High Commissions across the world, together to promote Scotland’s interests internationally. The economic benefit from this work is well-evidenced. Indeed, Scotland outpaced both the UK and Europe on foreign investment for the second year in a row and is second only to London for winning investment from overseas.

We are deeply committed to our role as a compassionate and responsible member of the global community, eager to contribute positively and constructively. Our International Development initiatives, particularly our unique partnerships with countries like Malawi, Zambia, Rwanda and Pakistan, epitomise Scotland’s dedication to global solidarity. Equally significant is our swift response to international crises. We proudly established the world’s inaugural Climate Justice Fund in 2012. Moreover, we were the first nation to declare a climate emergency in 2019.

Demonstrating our pioneering spirit at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021, Scotland became the first country from the global north to allocate funds specifically to tackle the Loss and Damage of climate change – setting a benchmark for COP28, which saw a collective pledge of £700 million from other nations for this crucial cause.

Following on from this, our international partnerships on climate issues and, in particular, energy, will be defining for Scotland’s future. Our international offices continue to showcase our onshore and offshore renewable potential, with Germany, China, Canada and France regularly in contact with Scottish officials about opportunities here.

Our St Andrews Day events and other cultural festivals like Tartan Week and global Celtic festivals draw keen interest from overseas Scots and locals, too. I encourage all to read Scotland’s International Network Annual Report 2022-23 to learn about our overseas offices and the benefits for Scotland.