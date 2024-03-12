​Investing in children's play spaces - Angus Robertson

Cllr Christopher Cowdy at the Moat Drive playpark in Slateford.

​Such spaces mean children can engage in social and play activities, improving their physical and mental health, fostering social unity, and enhancing overall well-being.

In response to this need, the Scottish Government launched a five-year funding initiative in 2021 aimed at improving children's access to premium play parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This funding strategy means there is a long-term financial commitment, that will enable Local Authorities to plan and execute proposals effectively. The allocated funds are designated for the ongoing renewal and refurbishment of play areas. The scale and scope of these projects differ across regions, shaped by local strategies, investment priorities, and the involvement and feedback of children and young people.

I’m delighted that Dumbiedykes playpark in Edinburgh Central will be awarded £122,000 from this Scottish Government fund. The Edinburgh and Lothian and Green Space Trust will be running a consultation to establish exactly what form the renovations will take.

A contract has also been awarded for the full refurbishment and inclusion of more accessible play equipment for Princes Street Gardens. It is currently anticipated that installation will begin in March 2024 for completion before the school summer holidays.