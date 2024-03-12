Investing in children's play spaces - Angus Robertson
Such spaces mean children can engage in social and play activities, improving their physical and mental health, fostering social unity, and enhancing overall well-being.
In response to this need, the Scottish Government launched a five-year funding initiative in 2021 aimed at improving children's access to premium play parks.
This funding strategy means there is a long-term financial commitment, that will enable Local Authorities to plan and execute proposals effectively. The allocated funds are designated for the ongoing renewal and refurbishment of play areas. The scale and scope of these projects differ across regions, shaped by local strategies, investment priorities, and the involvement and feedback of children and young people.
I’m delighted that Dumbiedykes playpark in Edinburgh Central will be awarded £122,000 from this Scottish Government fund. The Edinburgh and Lothian and Green Space Trust will be running a consultation to establish exactly what form the renovations will take.
A contract has also been awarded for the full refurbishment and inclusion of more accessible play equipment for Princes Street Gardens. It is currently anticipated that installation will begin in March 2024 for completion before the school summer holidays.
In total from now until 2026, Edinburgh will receive £3.7 million to be spent in a number of the 189 play areas, which collectively have over 900 items of play equipment. The full report from the Culture and Communities Committee on playpark investment can be found on their website.