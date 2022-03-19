Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori arrive in the UK after years of captivity in Iran (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

After years in Iran, we can only imagine how desperately relieved they were to get home. But did the UK Government do enough, soon enough? I don’t think so.

Years have passed for these British-Iranian nationals, years that no amount of compensation, apologies or government excuses will be able to make up for.

As they were met by their loved ones, I watched the footage wondering if they felt angry at the UK Government for letting them both down massively.

Their lives will never be the same again. They’ve missed so many family milestones and its heart-breaking to think that it’s been years since they were last home through no fault of their own.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's seven-year-old daughter Gabriella was heard asking “is that mummy?” before her mother walked down the plane's stairs, and how would she know?

She hadn’t seen her since she was a one-year-old. I know that it’s “the done thing”, however, having Foreign Secretary Liz Truss greet Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe feels a bit vulgar on the government’s part for me.