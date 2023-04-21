In particular, his Aunt Agatha, who was obsessed with getting Bertie married off and producing children. Now, I’m not in the least bit interested in marrying off my young friends, although it’s been a while since I did the Slosh at a wedding and I rather miss that. I’m also not remotely bothered by whether or not they reproduce. Honestly, I do love my children, there is a lot to be said for a good dog instead.

But some of my young friends have chosen parenthood, and I am frankly alarmed at the male/female ratio they have produced. Boys. Loads of them. Where are all the little girls? I must admit a slight bias towards girl babies, possibly because I was once one myself.

I love them all, of course, and adore a gift-buying spree regardless of gender. I’ve never subscribed to notions of boy-toys and girl-toys. My own daughter endlessly played with a giant yellow Tonka truck. When we left, you could still see the bashes on the skirting board where she tested that vehicle's ram-raid capabilities to destruction. Of the skirting board, obviously. Nothing broke Tonkas. So, I’m fairly gender-fluid, toywise.

It’s not even a matter of buying clothes. For one thing, I’m not a fan of ultra-girly clothes, although I do find it hard to resist a glittery unicorn, or light-up trainers, which, unaccountably, you cannot get in adult sizes.

When it comes to books, you bet I am even-handed. Every child gets a book about ships. You’re never too young to understand the mechanics of a triple expansion reciprocating engine, as fitted in the RMS Titanic.

I have experience of this. One of my earliest memories is of my dad holding my hand as we stood next to the magnificent engines of the PS Waverley. Mum says I was about four. I rest my case.

So, today I am off to view a new baby and I am very excited, because this is a girl. The first in seven. At last.