Is it time to revisit Edinburgh’s events future strategy? - Liz McAreavey

Liz McAreavey, Chief Executive, Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce

August in Edinburgh is a month unlike any other. The city comes alive with a vibrancy that is both exhilarating and intense.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For some, it’s a celebration of Scotland’s capital at its most globally compelling; for others, it’s a reminder of the pressures that come with success. The reality, as ever, lies in the balance.

This summer, the city’s cultural calendar was complemented by a series of major concerts at Murrayfield, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors and delivering a significant economic uplift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These events, alongside our world-renowned festivals, offered a glimpse of Edinburgh’s future as a leading global destination for events. It’s a future that demands reflection – and arguably, action.

The Oasis crowd at Murrayfield (Pic: Rhoda Morrison)

Edinburgh’s current Events Strategy for 2025–2030 sets out a clear vision, with a commendable emphasis on sustainability and community. But as President John F Kennedy once said, “The time to fix the roof is when the sun is shining.”

With momentum building, maybe now is the time to revisit our approach and ensure it is fit for purpose in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Murrayfield has firmly established itself as Scotland’s premier venue for stadium-scale concerts, while Ingliston - home to the Royal Highland Centre - is also attracting large-scale performances, including hosting Edinburgh’s Summer Sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This August, Oasis performed three sold-out nights at Murrayfield, attracting around 200,000 fans in total. According to research by Novuna Personal Finance, the concerts are expected to deliver a £136.6 million boost to the local economy, with spending spread across accommodation, food and drink, travel, retail and entertainment.

Meanwhile, the Fringe Festival sold 2.6 million tickets – comparable to a FIFA World Cup - and the Edinburgh International Festival welcomed its highest-ever international attendance, with 111,000 visitors from 91 countries.

Looking ahead, the new £80 million AEG Events Arena at Edinburgh Park is set to attract 700,000 visitors annually. Our Christmas and Hogmanay celebrations continue to thrive, and the city’s successful bid to host the Tour de France Grand Depart signals a new era of opportunity. When last held in the UK, in Leeds, the event delivered over £100 million in economic benefit. Edinburgh is now poised to do the same - and more.

The Chamber also hosted an event this week with Edinburgh Airport and Turkish Airlines, where we heard remarkable statistics on the growth of our airport, the rising appeal of the city, and a significant increase in passenger numbers this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These figures reinforce the city’s growing global connectivity and underline the importance of aligning our events strategy with broader infrastructure and tourism planning.

Yet with opportunity comes responsibility. Large-scale events place considerable strain on infrastructure, from transport and waste management to emergency services.

August saw a record 1.5 million tram journeys, a figure that was well-managed but indicative of the pressures we must plan for. The west of the city, home to both Murrayfield and the new arena, is well-served by the tram line and must be fully integrated into future strategy to support decentralisation and resilience.

Other cities offer valuable insights. Glasgow’s Events Strategy 2035 is driven by economic impact and city marketing, while also demonstrating how decentralisation can be achieved through inclusive planning and strategic investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amsterdam’s approach to urban planning and tourism management places resident experience at the heart of decision-making. Edinburgh must do likewise.

The introduction of the city’s tourist levy presents a timely opportunity to invest in infrastructure, support local businesses, and protect the quality of life for residents.

A refreshed strategy should be shaped by wide consultation and a shared ambition to deliver events that create lasting value - economically, socially and culturally.

This is not simply a question of volume - it is a matter of vision. Edinburgh’s future as a world-class events destination will depend not just on what we host, but how we plan, deliver and sustain it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the right strategy, built on collaboration, investment and long-term thinking, we can ensure that the city’s growth enhances its character, strengthens its economy and benefits all who live, work and visit here.