It was the best of times, it was the worst of times - Kevin Lang

Kevin Lang, Lib Dem group leader on Edinburgh City Council

This isn’t the article I would have written 10 days ago. However, the shocking allegations against Cammy Day followed by his resignation as leader of Edinburgh Council means these are not normal times at the City Chambers.

First and foremost, we need to think of the alleged victims and the many others who will have been affected because of the issues raised. Likewise, it has been a difficult time for the staff at the council and also for councillors, both in and out of the Labour group.

When allegations are made about a misuse of power, it affects trust and confidence in us all, whatever our political colour.

It’s why the unanimity we saw last week was so important, with all parties backing a full independent review of how the complaints against Cllr Day were handled. This was a time for councillors to put aside their differences, to come together and act.

Edinburgh City Chambers, where a new council leader will be chosen this week

Yes, we have jolly good political knockabouts. Of course, there is fierce debate and disagreement, all part of a healthy democracy.

Truth is, though, I look around and see councillors who yes, have different political traditions, but who have important things in common – a deep commitment to public service, a belief in the power of the council to do good and a passion for representing their constituents.

No party has a monopoly of wisdom or indeed of ability. I myself am a proud Liberal Democrat, but equally there are councillors across other parties for whom I have huge admiration and respect.

Joanna Mowat from the Conservatives is one of the best and most forensic councillors you’ll see. The work of the SNP’s Finlay McFarlane to try to prevent drug deaths in the city has been outstanding.

Labour councillor Jane Meagher has led from the front in declaring a housing emergency. The Greens’ Kayleigh O’Neill’s dogged determination to get action to improve accessibility in the city has been truly inspiring to see.

Later this week, we will choose a new council leader. Yes, we are likely to see some political knockabout. Yes, there will be fierce debate and likely disagreement. However, against the backdrop of the circumstances that led to Cammy Day’s resignation, I hope we don’t lose sight of a slightly higher purpose – to show that Edinburgh Council itself, as a cross-party institution, is that force for good.

Cllr Kevin Lang is the leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Edinburgh Council