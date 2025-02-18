It’s a good time to be a diner in our Michelin capital just now - Angus Robertson

Stuart Ralston

Edinburgh has once again proven itself to be one of the most exciting food and drink destinations in the UK.

With two new Michelin-starred restaurants and multiple entries in the prestigious Top 50 Cocktail Bars list, our city’s hospitality sector is not only thriving but setting new standards for excellence. These accolades reaffirm what many of us already know: Edinburgh is a world-class city for excellent dining and mixology. However, we must ensure that this success is not taken for granted.

At the 2025 Michelin Guide ceremony, Avery in Stockbridge and Lyla on Royal Terrace were awarded their first Michelin stars, joining an elite group of Edinburgh establishments that have achieved this prestigious recognition. They now stand alongside The Kitchin, Timberyard, Condita, Restaurant Martin Wishart, and Heron, bringing the total number of Michelin-starred restaurants in the city to seven -the highest in Scotland. Edinburgh’s chefs are continuously pushing boundaries, using Scotland’s rich natural larder in ever more creative ways, and it is fantastic to see their efforts recognised on a global stage.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh’s mixology scene is also earning national acclaim. The Top 50 Cocktail Bars list for 2025 features four of our city’s venues, with Panda & Sons achieving an extraordinary No. 2 ranking in the UK. This speakeasy-style bar on Queen Street has long been a favourite for cocktail enthusiasts, and its refined, intelligent approach to drinks has now received the national recognition it deserves.

Other Edinburgh bars making the list include Nauticus (No. 12), Hey Palu (No. 16), and Bramble (No. 36) – a testament to the depth of talent across the city’s bar industry.

Speaking about the achievement, chef Stuart Ralston of Lyla said, “Earning a Michelin star is a testament to the dedication of our entire team. We’re honoured to be recognised among such esteemed company.”

Similarly, the team at Panda & Sons commented, “Being ranked No. 2 in the Top 50 Cocktail Bars is beyond our expectations. It’s a privilege to contribute to Edinburgh’s vibrant bar scene.”

These statements highlight the hard work, passion, and skill that underpin Edinburgh’s hospitality industry.

These accolades are not just about prestige, they have tangible economic benefits. A Michelin star or a high-profile ranking can transform a business overnight, attracting visitors from across the UK and beyond. T

his, in turn, supports a wide network of suppliers, from local food producers to distilleries, and sustains thousands of jobs in the hospitality sector.

Edinburgh’s reputation as a food and drink capital also plays a key role in our tourism industry, bringing in high-spending visitors who contribute significantly to the local economy.

However, despite these successes, Edinburgh’s hospitality industry faces serious challenges. Rising costs, staffing shortages, and economic pressures mean that restaurants and bars are under increasing strain. Independent businesses in particular face an uphill battle to survive, let alone thrive.

As policymakers, we must ensure that these businesses are given the support they need, whether through fair taxation, investment in skills and training, or policies that encourage sustainable tourism.

As residents, we also have a role to play. Supporting our local restaurants and bars, choosing to dine in independent establishments, and celebrating the successes of our hospitality industry all help to sustain this vital sector.

Edinburgh has reached new heights in food and drink, let’s make sure we continue to champion and support the businesses that make our city such a fantastic place to live, work, and visit.